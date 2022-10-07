News you can trust since 1890
Otley is 'dead' after 6pm says owner of new Mediterranean restaurant in the market town

The owner of a new Mediterranean restaurant hopes to help revive Otley’s evening economy, as he claims the town is “dead” after 6pm.

By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:45 am - 1 min read

Abdulcelal Arik, who recently opened The Mardini Cafe and Bistro on Kirkgate, said diners in the town were flocking to Harrogate, instead of eating locally.

Mr Arik made the comments at a council hearing where he was applying for a licence to sell alcohol until 10pm.

Explaining to councillors why he wanted the licence, Mr Arik said: “Kirkgate in Otley is like a dead place after 6pm. Down the street there is no people there. Why? Because there’s no action.

Abdulcelal Arik, the owner of a new restaurant in Otley, says the market town is "dead" in the evenings. Picture: Tony Johnson

“The local people there go to Harrogate or far away. They don’t have to do that. They can come to my place.”

Mr Arik said the fact he did not sell alcohol was putting diners off and that he had allowed them to bring their own alcohol as a temporary measure.

He also warned councillors he would have to lay staff off if he was unable to obtain a licence.

He said: “Ninety per cent of customers ask me when they are coming in, ‘Are you selling alcohol?’

“When you say ‘no’, believe me, they don’t want to come. On the phone when you say ‘no’, they don’t want to book.

“It’s not good. We’re living in the 21st century. There has to be a solution.

“If I don’t sell alcohol, I’ll have to reduce my staff because I won’t have enough customers. Customers will go to other places, I won’t earn money and then it will be very stressful.”

After deliberating for around five minutes, a panel of three Leeds councillors unanimously agreed to grant the licence.

