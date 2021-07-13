Noise complaints in Leeds rise 50 per cent during Covid pandemic
More than 4,000 official complaints about late night noise, such as barking, music and shouting, were made by Leeds residents in the first six months of 2021.
That’s according to new data released by Leeds City Council which also shows the majority of its 7,941 noise complaints were made between 6pm and 3.30am.
According to data published to the datamill north website, 4,823 overnight noise complaints were made to the council between January 21 and June 21 2021.
The rate of complaints grew from just under 20 complaints made every night before the Covid-19 pandemic, to nearly 32.
Complaints about loud or annoying music form the majority of complaints, with 2,499 of the total number, while “shouting” (731) and “banging” (351) also featured in the complaints.
Despite the majority of the period from January to June 2021 being under lockdown restrictions, there were 653 noise complaints about parties.
Due to the changing timeframes and ways noise complaints are reported, the latest figures were not able to be directly compared with previous years.
However, in the period between October 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, only 3,636 out of hours noise complaints were made, a rate of just under 20 complaints per day.
Leeds City Council was asked to comment on the figures but did not do so.
The council’s own website stated: “If you call our out of hours number, we will discuss your complaint with you and decide how serious the noise is. We will take down your details and try to arrange for one of our teams to visit.
“If we’re able to visit the site, we will ask for people to reduce their noise or end their event if it’s safe to do so. The person making the noise may receive a fine.
“We’re not able to visit every noise complaint and your report may be passed onto our day team. We’re more likely to attend if the noise is in a residential neighbourhood causing a lot of disturbance (if we get a number of complaints).”
Figures for Type of Noise Causing a Nuisance
Alarm: 70
Banging on walls/ ceiling/floor: 351
Building site: 46
DIY: 51
Dog barking: 101
Music: 2,499
Noise associated with licensed premises: 8
Other: 131
Party: 653
Shouting: 731
TV: 194
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe