That’s according to new data released by Leeds City Council which also shows the majority of its 7,941 noise complaints were made between 6pm and 3.30am.

According to data published to the datamill north website, 4,823 overnight noise complaints were made to the council between January 21 and June 21 2021.

The rate of complaints grew from just under 20 complaints made every night before the Covid-19 pandemic, to nearly 32.

There has been a 50 percent increase in night time noise complaints in Leeds during Covid pandemic.

Complaints about loud or annoying music form the majority of complaints, with 2,499 of the total number, while “shouting” (731) and “banging” (351) also featured in the complaints.

Despite the majority of the period from January to June 2021 being under lockdown restrictions, there were 653 noise complaints about parties.

Due to the changing timeframes and ways noise complaints are reported, the latest figures were not able to be directly compared with previous years.

However, in the period between October 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, only 3,636 out of hours noise complaints were made, a rate of just under 20 complaints per day.

Leeds City Council was asked to comment on the figures but did not do so.

The council’s own website stated: “If you call our out of hours number, we will discuss your complaint with you and decide how serious the noise is. We will take down your details and try to arrange for one of our teams to visit.

“If we’re able to visit the site, we will ask for people to reduce their noise or end their event if it’s safe to do so. The person making the noise may receive a fine.

“We’re not able to visit every noise complaint and your report may be passed onto our day team. We’re more likely to attend if the noise is in a residential neighbourhood causing a lot of disturbance (if we get a number of complaints).”

Figures for Type of Noise Causing a Nuisance

Alarm: 70

Banging on walls/ ceiling/floor: 351

Building site: 46

DIY: 51

Dog barking: 101

Music: 2,499

Noise associated with licensed premises: 8

Other: 131

Party: 653

Shouting: 731

TV: 194