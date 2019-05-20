Nigel Farage brings Wakefield city centre to a standstill - but would not leave his campaign bus

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage brought part of Wakefield city centre to a standstill this afternoon during a short visit - but refused to come off his campaign bus.

Supporters and protesters gathered on Northgate when the bus made a quick stop outside the Calder & Hops pub.

Nigel Farage on his campaign bus in Wakefield

Following an incident this morning when a milkshake was thrown over him at Newcastle, he was not willing to step out of his transport.

Instead, he gave a short speech from the top deck of the open-top bus.

The Wakefield Express was given access to the bus where he admitted the stop was one of convenience as he heads to Bolton in Lancashire.

Asked about staying on the bus, he said: "I would be mobbed and there would be an incident in 30 seconds (if he were to get off).

Nigel Farage would not get off the bus in case there was another 'incident' like this morning.

"I was in Pontefract the other week and the response was phenomenal - we did not advertise that and I was able to do a walk around, but we've advertised this and you can see what happens."

Dozens of supporters gathered for the visit, many chanting, as did members of Wakefield's Stand Up to Racism, including group spokeswoman Laura Miles.

She said: "Nigel Farage is a far right politician and we need to stop the far right from getting a further hold.

But Brexit campaigner, Pat Grey from Normanton said: "He is the only person who will speak the truth about Brexit.

"You can't trust the Conservatives and Labour can't make their minds up. The whole thing is a shambles.We voted leave by a majority, and we are still in the European Union."

Both sides chanted during the 30-minute stay and several police were there to help keep the peace.