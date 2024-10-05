Newall Church Hall Otley: Leeds City Council rejects plans for new houses at historic Sunday school site

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The planned conversion of a historic church hall into housing has failed to secure planning permission.

Councillors did not support a proposal for six new homes at the vacant Newall Church Hall site in Otley.

The existing hall, a former Sunday school built in the 1920s, would have been turned into two homes under the scheme. Another four detached houses were proposed for the site off Newall Carr Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Plans for new homes at the vacant Newall Church Hall site in Otley have been rejected by Leeds City Council.Plans for new homes at the vacant Newall Church Hall site in Otley have been rejected by Leeds City Council.
Plans for new homes at the vacant Newall Church Hall site in Otley have been rejected by Leeds City Council. | Google/James Hardisty

Leeds City Council’s South and West plans panel heard objections over road safety and the impact on the historic site of the former Newall Old Hall. Councillors were told the site may contain archaeological remains that would need to be preserved.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Francis Emery, who has lived nearby for more than 40 years, said he was concerned about the impact on wildlife, including bats, owls and butterflies.

He told a plans panel meeting: “If houses were built and the hall converted it would destroy the natural habitats of these creatures. I believe this proposed development is in the wrong place from both a safety and environmental point of view.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council officers had recommended the scheme was approved by the panel.

Sam Ruthven, speaking on behalf of the applicant B Houldworth and Sons, said: “The applicant is a family-run building firm, based in Otley. The intention is to use high-quality materials to reflect the character of the area.”

Otley Town Council also objected, along with ward councillors who pointed out that land at the hall was a designated green space.

Panel member Colin Campbell, Liberal Democrat Coun for Otley and Yeadon, told the meeting: “It seems very clear that this is contrary to policy.”

Councillors voted not to grant permission at Thursday’s (October 3) meeting. The decision was delegated to council officers to draw up detailed reasons for refusal.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice