The planned conversion of a historic church hall into housing has failed to secure planning permission.

Councillors did not support a proposal for six new homes at the vacant Newall Church Hall site in Otley.

The existing hall, a former Sunday school built in the 1920s, would have been turned into two homes under the scheme. Another four detached houses were proposed for the site off Newall Carr Road.

Plans for new homes at the vacant Newall Church Hall site in Otley have been rejected by Leeds City Council. | Google/James Hardisty

Leeds City Council’s South and West plans panel heard objections over road safety and the impact on the historic site of the former Newall Old Hall. Councillors were told the site may contain archaeological remains that would need to be preserved.

Francis Emery, who has lived nearby for more than 40 years, said he was concerned about the impact on wildlife, including bats, owls and butterflies.

He told a plans panel meeting: “If houses were built and the hall converted it would destroy the natural habitats of these creatures. I believe this proposed development is in the wrong place from both a safety and environmental point of view.”

Council officers had recommended the scheme was approved by the panel.

Sam Ruthven, speaking on behalf of the applicant B Houldworth and Sons, said: “The applicant is a family-run building firm, based in Otley. The intention is to use high-quality materials to reflect the character of the area.”

Otley Town Council also objected, along with ward councillors who pointed out that land at the hall was a designated green space.

Panel member Colin Campbell, Liberal Democrat Coun for Otley and Yeadon, told the meeting: “It seems very clear that this is contrary to policy.”

Councillors voted not to grant permission at Thursday’s (October 3) meeting. The decision was delegated to council officers to draw up detailed reasons for refusal.