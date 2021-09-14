Leeds City Council has in recent months been collaborating with partners on several pieces of work looking at the effect of COVID-19 on centres and how best to deal with the transformational changes brought about by the pandemic.

Latest findings of various studies show Leeds is already doing things to power recovery of both city and smaller town and neighbourhood centres – but will need to secure additional funds from bids to central government to build on progress made to date.

They will go before a meeting of the council’s executive board next Wednesday, September 22, with members set to consider a report by built environment consultancy Arup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retail is returning to Leeds, but what about its future?

The new body of work acknowledges that the social and economic impact of the pandemic has raised fundamental questions for cities like Leeds, with some sectors having undergone five normal years of change in less than six months amid a huge acceleration in trends such as remote working and the shift to online retail.

This comes on the back of investment in the city from high-profile names such as the UK Infrastructure Bank and tech firm UtterBerry, as well as fresh opportunities for game-changing bids for support from external funding streams. The new work, done by the council and its partners, is intended to help identify schemes that are capable of winning investment from government funds such as the Levelling Up Fund, Community Renewal Fund and Towns Fund that will allow Leeds to deliver on its ambitions for the future.

The hope is that Leeds will move towards a post-COVID city centre that is more inclusive, welcoming and engaging, while also adapting smaller, local centres so they offer new ways of living, working and spending.

What will Leeds city centre look like in a post COVID future?

Future Ideas

Key ideas for Leeds’s future direction of travel that are detailed in the documents being put before councillors include: ensuring retail and leisure continues to offer a distinctive set of experiences that cannot be found online, such as free for families climbing walls, pop-up sports and dinosaur trail with Leeds BID; capitalising on the city’s rich cultural life as work continues on preparations for Leeds 2023 celebrations and the [email protected] grant programme supporting more than 40 cultural, voluntary and community organisations; maintaining a focus on green issues and sustainability and seizing the employment and skills opportunities created by the city’s net zero ambitions; helping employers find the right balance between remote and face-to-face working; encouraging high-quality residential developments and workspaces that will support new ways of living, working and spending in local centres across Leeds.

The council’s ongoing collaboration with Ahead Partnership, meanwhile, aims to harness the passion and enthusiasm of young people by gathering the views of 11 to 18-year-olds on what they want from their city and local centres and using the results to help guide Leeds’s future plans, while a wealth of information has also been produced through a public survey run by the council in February and March this year that got more than 1,300 responses on subjects including future spending habits, use of local centres and the importance of culture and hospitality in attracting people to the city centre.

Approve

Executive board members will be asked to approve a series of recommended next steps based on all the work carried out to date and they include: continuing to identify and deliver transformational projects that offer scope for investment from external funding streams; providing continued support to businesses affected by the pandemic while also making further assistance available to people who want to access new jobs or skills; exploring ways, including the potential use of rates relief, to facilitate co-working space in areas outside the city centre; encouraging collaboration and experimentation using the findings of a review of Leeds’s innovation district.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all our lives in ways we could scarcely have imagined 18 months ago, and its impact will be felt for many years to come.

“Given the scale of the changes brought about by the crisis, we need to ensure Leeds is in the best possible place to move forward and bid for the funds that will help us achieve our ambitions, and that’s why we have been collaborating with partners on these important pieces of work.

“The findings mean that – while we are all very much aware of the challenges that still lie ahead – we now have a clearer understanding of how Leeds’s city and local centres can recover from the pandemic in a way that supports our long-standing ambitions for delivering economic competitiveness, skills, health and well-being, inclusive growth and a rich cultural life while also addressing the climate emergency.”

Tom Bridges, Arup director and Leeds office leader, said: “Leeds city centre is an economic powerhouse and is well placed to drive the city’s recovery from the pandemic. By enhancing its role for innovation, entrepreneurship, learning, culture, housing, retail and leisure it can continue to be a major source of jobs and economic growth in the future.

“Local centres are important hubs for communities, where people come together, work, shop, spend leisure time and access services. People are changing how they work, live and shop – and the centres of our towns and cities will need to adapt post-COVID.”

The various pieces of work being considered by the executive board next week include input from stakeholders such as the Leeds BID, West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Leeds Playhouse, Opera North, Voluntary Action Leeds and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.