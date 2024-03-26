New Princess Street Holbeck: Plans to transform Leeds office block into 'megachurch' unveiled
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Christ Church City of Mercy are hoping to convert the office building on 11 New Princess Street, where GCI's offices are currently located, into a new place of worship.
The application, submitted by Alistair Flatman Planning on behalf of RCCG, outlines plans to hold services on Sundays with the possibility for additional meetings and services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.
It also describes plans to have the ground floor office space available for administration purposes associated with running the church, while alterations to the first floor would be made to create a larger room for the congregation, which are predicted to be between 60 and 70 people.
The Sunday services are planned to take place at 10am to 11am and 11am to 1pm, and will also be broadcast online.
The Pentecostal "megachurch" originated in Lagos, Nigeria in 1952, and operates in countries around the world including the UK, India, United States, Canada and more.
It currently has several churches in Leeds including the RCCG Christ Church City of Mercy church at Mabgate Mills, the Everlasting Father's Assembly on Walter Street and the RCCG Power Connections Church on Meanwood Road.
Any public comments on the plans are to be submitted by Thursday, April 18, with a determination deadline set for Tuesday, May 14.