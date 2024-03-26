Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Christ Church City of Mercy are hoping to convert the office building on 11 New Princess Street, where GCI's offices are currently located, into a new place of worship.

The application, submitted by Alistair Flatman Planning on behalf of RCCG, outlines plans to hold services on Sundays with the possibility for additional meetings and services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

Plans to convert an office block into a new "place of worship" has been revealed. Picture by Google

It also describes plans to have the ground floor office space available for administration purposes associated with running the church, while alterations to the first floor would be made to create a larger room for the congregation, which are predicted to be between 60 and 70 people.

The Sunday services are planned to take place at 10am to 11am and 11am to 1pm, and will also be broadcast online.

The Pentecostal "megachurch" originated in Lagos, Nigeria in 1952, and operates in countries around the world including the UK, India, United States, Canada and more.

It currently has several churches in Leeds including the RCCG Christ Church City of Mercy church at Mabgate Mills, the Everlasting Father's Assembly on Walter Street and the RCCG Power Connections Church on Meanwood Road.