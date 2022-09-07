New PM Liz Truss warned of ‘tidal wave of need’ in coming months by council leaders

A cross-party group, including Leeds City Council leader James Lewis, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Mayor Steve Rotheram, warned the new PM that councils needed far more help to prevent more people struggling this winter.

In a joint statement published today this week, 11 mayors and council leaders from across the country piled the pressure on Roundhay-raised Truss, following Ofgem’s recently-announced energy price cap of £3,549 from October.

Local and combined authorities have been putting in place local responses to the crisis before it reaches its peak, with many adapting their models of support to respond to growing levels of need from both households and local businesses.

Liz Truss is the UK's new PM.

The support provided so far by central government through the household support fund has “not been sufficient”, says the group, and many places are drawing upon other resources to finance their cost-of-living response.

All the political leaders involved represent local and combined authorities that are members of the Inclusive Growth Network.

The statement read: “The local and combined authorities we represent up and down the UK are preparing to meet with a tidal wave of need this winter. Local and combined authorities are providing to their communities across the UK, but we cannot do this alone.

"[Sharing economic growth more equally would] reverse the inequalities – in education, health, wealth and income – that have long held back UK productivity.

“We know from experience that making sure that economic growth is inclusive is the only way the levelling up agenda, on which this government was elected, can withstand the political and economic turbulence ahead.”

The statement follows Liz Truss’s elevation to Prime Minister after an official meeting with The Queen at Balmoral Castle.