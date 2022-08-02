The site in Horsforth, which lies down a ginnel off Town Street, has effectively become a wasteland in recent years and is overgrown with shrubs and weeds.

The toilets were demolished back in 2004 and the land is now frequently used by litter louts taking advantage of the site’s discreet location to dump unwanted items without having to pay for proper disposal.

The site of the old toilets in Horsforth is now overgrown and blighted by fly-tipping.

Now a planning application to build a single storey storage unit on the site has been submitted to Leeds City Council, offering the prospect of clearing up what has become an eyesore area and bringing it back into use.

Representatives of the applicant, Jonathan Bush, wrote that the intention of the plans was to “refurbish and revitalise the neglected part of land which once was home to public toilets”.

In documents submitted to the council, they explained the proposal was to develop a single-storey, pitched roof storage building which sits on top of the old footprint for the public toilets which were once there.

They said: “The site attracts many unwanted visitors and fly-tippers. The development would enhance the site to give a new lease of life.

“The site would be gated by a new 1.5m high timber fence to deter the unwanted visitors.”