New Inn, Drighlington: Yorkshire village pub set to be demolished to make way for bungalows
The derelict New Inn pub site on Wakefield Road in Drighlington will make way for eight bungalows.
Planning permission was sought from Leeds City Council to bring the vacant site back into use.
The council said it received six letters of support from people living nearby who said the site was an eyesore and prone to anti-social behaviour.
A planning officer’s report said: “The public house has been vacant for some time and is boarded up and in disrepair.
“The development would provide good quality homes on improve and enhance the site and area.”
The layout of the scheme had been altered since a planning application was first lodged in November last year.
The report said the detached and semi detached bungalows would be on a site bordered by green belt land.
It said: “The development is not considered to conflict with green belt policy. It would not be harmful to the character and appearance of the area.”
A design report by PDG Architectural said people living in the bungalows would be close to supermarkets and transport links to Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.
It said: “The development looks to provide much needed housing and the provision of bungalows, which are in short supply in the local area.”