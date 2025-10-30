New Inn, Drighlington: Yorkshire village pub set to be demolished to make way for bungalows

By Don Mort
Published 30th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Britain's Best Pubs with six in Yorkshire - and today's news headlines
A former village pub is set for demolition as part of a housing scheme given the green light by council planners.

The derelict New Inn pub site on Wakefield Road in Drighlington will make way for eight bungalows.

Planning permission was sought from Leeds City Council to bring the vacant site back into use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council said it received six letters of support from people living nearby who said the site was an eyesore and prone to anti-social behaviour.

Former New Inn, Drighlington.placeholder image
Former New Inn, Drighlington.

A planning officer’s report said: “The public house has been vacant for some time and is boarded up and in disrepair.

“The development would provide good quality homes on improve and enhance the site and area.”

The layout of the scheme had been altered since a planning application was first lodged in November last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said the detached and semi detached bungalows would be on a site bordered by green belt land.

It said: “The development is not considered to conflict with green belt policy. It would not be harmful to the character and appearance of the area.”

A design report by PDG Architectural said people living in the bungalows would be close to supermarkets and transport links to Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

It said: “The development looks to provide much needed housing and the provision of bungalows, which are in short supply in the local area.”

Related topics:YorkshirePlanning permissionLeeds City CouncilLeedsBradford
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice