New Inn, Drighlington: Overgrown village pub site to be used for housing in Leeds City Council sale

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT
An overgrown plot of land could be used for housing after a landlord agreed to buy it from the council.

The sale will raise funds for Leeds City Council after the site in Drighlington was deemed surplus to requirements.

A council report said the owner of the nearby former New Inn pub, on Wakefield Road had made an offer.

A council report said the owner of the nearby former New Inn pub, on Wakefield Road had made an offer. | Google

Planning permission has already been requested for homes on the pub site near Adwalton Business Park.

The report said: “As the owner of the New Inn public house intends to develop the site for residential use, when developed the site will provide much needed housing.”

The report said a quick sale could be made for the site and disposing of it by auction would not be suitable.

The buyer had also agreed to treat Japanese Knotweed, an invasive plant species, found at the site.

The report said: “A sale to the neighbouring landowner is likely to produce the best result as access to the site is limited and the adjacent landowner has submitted a planning application for residential use.

“The adjacent landowner will develop the site so that housing can be provided.

“The land contains Japanese Knotweed that the adjacent landowner is aware of and has considered in his offer.”

The council was already considering a planning application for up to eight homes of the former pub site.

Plans were submitted in October for the scheme, which would include four townhouses and four bungalows.

