Coun Javaid Akhtar, who is himself Muslim, said victims do not report all the abuse or violence that they face because “they don’t feel they will be listened to”.

The Labour councillor said: “We need to build that relationship and that confidence so people feel able to report it and then at least we have a database and a record of it.

“I’ve always said that minority groups, including Muslims, don’t get the same opportunities in either jobs or education. The reason why a lot of Muslims go into self-employment is because the career ladder isn’t as open for them.

Leeds councillor Javaid Akhtar believes many minority groups have “lost confidence” in the system when it comes to reporting hate crimes.

“Across industry generally, you’ve got to work twice as hard as your colleagues and you’ve got to be more pro-active.”

His comments were prompted by a new report which suggests almost half of Muslims living in Leeds feel they are treated unequally because of their faith.

A survey of 221 Muslims in the city found 49 per cent disagreed with the idea that they were “currently treated as equal citizens in Leeds”.

The report, which examined Islamophobia and anti-Muslim prejudice in the city in great detail, concluded many local victims were “suffering in silence”. It found two thirds of those who had experienced hate did not report abuse and attacks to the police or any other authority.

The report was prepared for Leeds City Council by the Centre for Peace, Trust and Social Relations, which is based at Coventry University. It featured anonymised testimony from a number of victims.

One woman said: “I was walking through Roundhay Park with my then young children and was shouted at by a man to remove my headscarf, as I live in Britain.”

Another said: “I was in McDonald’s and a Muslim girl who was wearing a hijab was verbally abused by someone for wearing one, so I stepped in and stuck up for her and the woman physically assaulted me.”

Some victims said they did not report incidents for fear of repercussions, while others cited being unable to provide sufficient evidence.

Another said: “Nothing can come from reporting this as it’s not seen as important and no one has time for us. Police are too busy.”

The report’s findings will go before Leeds’ most senior councillors next week when the local authority is expected to adopt a specific definition for what constitutes anti-Muslim prejudice. This has been done in other areas around the country, including in Bradford.

The council says adopting a definition is significant, because it builds on current legislation and will help authorities and communities to “work together with a common purpose in tackling hatred”.

The council’s proposed definition of anti-Muslim prejudice in full

“Anti-Muslim Prejudice is hatred and discrimination against anyone of Islamic faith on grounds of their belief and practice.”

This could manifest in: