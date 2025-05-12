Authorities in Leeds are considering plans to convert a former foundry workshop into multi-occupancy accommodation and a sandwich shop.

A change of use application submitted to Leeds City Council on January 24 proposes transforming Matthew Murray House, located at 97 Water Lane in the city centre, into a multi-occupancy residence featuring 22 en-suite bedrooms, along with a communal kitchen and other shared spaces.

The plans also include converting part of the ground floor into a sandwich shop and cold food takeaway, as well as adding a second-floor extension and a residential entrance facing David Street.

Matthew Murray House could to transformed into multi-occupation accommodation. | Google

Originally built in the latter half of the 19th century, Matthew Murray House functioned as a foundry workshop before being restored and converted into offices in 1989. The current owners added the first and second floors in the 1980s.

The applicant proposes to essentially remove all internal non-load-bearing partitions and finishes from the interior of the building. According to supporting documents, the ground floor will be retained as commercial office space, with a new entrance on Water Lane.

If approved, a new residential entrance on David Street will provide access to the living accommodations, with 11 bedrooms on the first floor and 11 on the second floor.

In a design and access statement, Walker Dsp Architects noted: "The proposed changes to Matthew Murray House are primarily internal, aimed at making better use of the upper two floors and providing economical residential letting accommodation. The additional floor to be added to the rear of the building is modest in scale and features a mansard roof that respects the proportions of the original structure.

"Other external alterations are limited to repairs and practical changes necessary for the upper floors to be used for residential purposes. In conclusion, the alterations to the building are discreet but contribute to its longevity and introduce an exciting new use for Matthew Murray House."

Authorities are inviting anyone with opinions on the proposed development to submit their comments by Monday, June 9 via the Leeds City Council website.