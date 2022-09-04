Liz Truss promises she would announce help with energy bills 'within one week' - but refuses to say what she would do

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore Prime Minister, is set to be announced tomorrow, with former Roundhay School pupil Liz Truss expected to take the reins.

Speaking this morning on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Truss promised to make an immediate announcement on how she would help people pay their energy bills, but refused to be drawn on how that help would be given.

It follows Ofgem’s announcement of an 80 per cent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household's yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

Liz Truss refused to say what kind of help she would offer people. (Pic: Getty)

Mrs Truss said: “We still face an energy crisis, so I am under no illusions about how difficult it is.

"I don’t think we should be predicting an armageddon scenario.”

When asked whether she will help people pay their energy bills, she said: “I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply, because I think those things go hand in hand.

"Within one week I will make sure there is an announcement on how we will deal with energy bills and supply to put this country on the right footing for the winter.”

She refused to go into details about whether she would freeze energy bills, as Labour has suggested, or whether she would give money to those those struggling to pay.

"I am not being coy,” she said. “I have been clear that I would act immediately within a week.