General Election Leeds: Live updates and reaction as Labour sweeps seats in city and wins landslide victory
The party has won the election by a considerable landslide, including winning all 10 of the seats up for grabs in Leeds and Wakefield.
It means that the country will be led by Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer and means the end of 14 years of Conservative rule.
YEP reporter James Connolly was at the count in Middleton throughout the night to get all of the results and reactions.
Live general election reaction updates
Sunak apologises for electoral disaster and confirms plan to quit as PM
Rishi Sunak has apologised after leading the Conservatives to their worst ever election result as a Labour landslide swept Sir Keir Starmer to No 10.
The outgoing Prime Minister said he would quit as Tory leader once arrangements are in place to choose his successor, potentially triggering another round of Conservative infighting as MPs scramble to replace him.
Sir Keir will become prime minister after a Tory rout which saw former premier Liz Truss and a dozen serving Cabinet members lose their seats.
In a statement outside No 10, Mr Sunak said: “I will shortly be seeing His Majesty the King to offer my resignation as Prime Minister.
“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.
“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the Government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgment that matters.
“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”
Rachel Reeves victorious
Rachel Reeves was triumphant in Leeds West and Pudsey, setting her on course to become the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer.
In a speech, she said: “My job now is to speak for the whole constituency - those who voted for me, and those who didn’t. I promise I will do just that.
“I will fight for you every day to deliver the change that people in Leeds West and Pudsey deserve.”
Leeds local Liz Truss loses seat
Former prime minister and Leeds resident Liz Truss’s tumultuous political career has taken another a headline-making turn after losing her seat by just 630 votes.
The Remain supporter turned Brexit-backing, Tory right-wing advocate has held the South West Norfolk seat since 2010, but lost out to Labour following Thursday’s vote.
Ms Truss is best known for her short-lived tenure in No 10 when she devised the mini-budget alongside the chancellor at the time Kwasi Kwarteng.
The Truss family lived in Roundhay where Truss attended the Roundhay state secondary school before studying philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University.
Pictures of the winners
Full list of Leeds results
Below is a list of all the winners in Leeds:
Leeds West & Pudsey - Rachel Reeves (Labour)
Leeds South West & Morley - Mark Sewards (Labour)
Leeds South - Hilary Benn (Labour)
Leeds Central & Headingley - Alex Sobel (Labour)
Leeds East - Richard Burgon (Labour)
Leeds North East - Fabian Hamilton (Labour)
Leeds North West - Katie White (Labour)
Wetherby and Easingwold - Sir Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative)
Labour wins Morley seat
The big talking point from the night in Leeds was the victory for Labour in Leeds South West and Morley.
Mark Sewards won the seat from Conservative and staunch Brexiteer Dame Andrea Jenkyns.
Updates from the night
