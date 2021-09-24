Live as climate change and Black Lives Matter protesters stage demo in Millennium Square
Youth4Climate Leeds and Black Live Matter Leeds are staging a protest in Leeds city centre today.
Themed 'wave of change', organisers say the demonstration will raise awareness of climate and racial justice and highlight how the two issues are intertwined.
It follows Youth4Climate Leeds’ past strikes, where young people skipped school to protest against climate change.
The demonstration is part of what organisers are hailing as "a rebirth of the UK’s climate crisis movement", a global day of climate action under the banner of Fridays For Future.
It's being held in response to the 'code red for humanity' - the latest warning from the United Nations’ IPCC report showing intensified climate breakdown - and the global struggle for racial justice, led by groups such as Black Lives Matter.
Follow below for live updates.
Last updated: Friday, 24 September, 2021, 16:01
Our reporter at the scene, Abbey Maclure, says:
“Protesters are beginning to feed into Millennium Square, as Youth4Climate and Black Lives Matter Leeds prepare for this afternoon’s demonstration. “The two groups have joined together to raise awareness of climate and racial injustice. “There will be live music, speakers and workshops at the rally, which is just beginning - as Black Lives Matter Leeds founder Marvina Newton addresses the crowd. “There is currently a very minor police presence.”