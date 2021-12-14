Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves self-isolating after testing positive for Covid
Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
Labour’s shadow chancellor Ms Reeves said she tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, December 13.
“I’ve been for a PCR test and am self-isolating while I wait for the result – which means I sadly won’t be able to vote on regulations today,” she tweeted.
“If I could, I’d be voting in our country’s best interest – in favour of new regulations.
“I’m so grateful to have had the booster just three days ago.
But this shows how much of a race against time it is to beat Omicron. Vaccines are our best weapon against Covid.
“Please get boosted as soon as you can to protect your friends, family and our NHS.”