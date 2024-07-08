Leeds Studio Co-op: Not-for-profit recording company seeks to add mobile music studio to Headingley site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds Studio Co-op has applied for change of use permission for a mobile recording studio at the former Spink and Thackray bookbinders on Back Broomfield Crescent Headingley.
The company, which according to its website sets up soundproof workspaces for lease and hire, mainly for musicians, writes that a newly fitted mobile studio would complement its current space.
In a design and access statement, _TnT Leeds Properties Ltd writes on behalf of the studio: “An existing container that was to be removed from the site ... has now been fitted as a mobile studio[...].
“When not being used to tour other venues, it is proposed to retain this on site to complement a reduced number of studios in the building (from the original nine to six).
Studio Co-op is a not-for-profit organisation, and works with young people as well as adults with learning disabilities. It was awarded a £50,000 grant of public money and a £100,000 loan from the Key Fund - which was ring fenced for the ground floor studios only.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.
Leeds City Council also granted the organisation £125,000 as part of its “innovation@Leeds” scheme, which is funding the construction of an accessible toilet and the two first floor studios.
The applicant continued: “Accessibility forms a key component of the strategy and the full range of facilities will be available with level access at ground floor.”
“However, building costs have continued to rise significantly since the original application such that the mobile studio is now needed as an integral part of the business plan.”
Consultation is set to begin on Monday, July 15, with comments to be submitted by July 23, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.