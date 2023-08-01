Mark Sewards, a teacher and councillor, won in a vote of party members against fellow candidate Anna Baxter over the weekend.

Mr Sewards has represented the Farnley and Wortley ward on Leeds City Council since last year. He will be competing against Conservative MP and Boris Johnson loyalist Andrea Jenkyns, who secured a majority of over 11,000 at the last General Election in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tweet following the result, he said: “It’s the honour of my life to be selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for my home constituency of Leeds South West and Morley. Together, we’re going to win the next election.”

Mark Sewards, a teacher and councillor, won in a vote of party members to become the Labour candidate for the new Leeds South West and Morley seat. Photo: Mark Sewards/Twitter.

Mr Sewards attended Morley High School in his youth, having grown up in the Churwell Hill area of the town.

The new Leeds South West and Morley constituency is a result of the Parliamentary boundary shake-up taking place across the country ahead of the next election, which is likely to be held in 2024.

Ms Jenkyns’ Morley and Outwood seat is one of those being abolished, with Morley now grouped with parts of west and south Leeds to form the new seat.