Leeds South West and Morley: Labour Party selects Mark Sewards to fight new city seat in next general election

The Labour Party has chosen its candidate to contest the new Leeds South West and Morley seat at the next General Election.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Mark Sewards, a teacher and councillor, won in a vote of party members against fellow candidate Anna Baxter over the weekend.

Mr Sewards has represented the Farnley and Wortley ward on Leeds City Council since last year. He will be competing against Conservative MP and Boris Johnson loyalist Andrea Jenkyns, who secured a majority of over 11,000 at the last General Election in 2019.

In a tweet following the result, he said: “It’s the honour of my life to be selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for my home constituency of Leeds South West and Morley. Together, we’re going to win the next election.”

Mark Sewards, a teacher and councillor, won in a vote of party members to become the Labour candidate for the new Leeds South West and Morley seat. Photo: Mark Sewards/Twitter.Mark Sewards, a teacher and councillor, won in a vote of party members to become the Labour candidate for the new Leeds South West and Morley seat. Photo: Mark Sewards/Twitter.
Mr Sewards attended Morley High School in his youth, having grown up in the Churwell Hill area of the town.

The new Leeds South West and Morley constituency is a result of the Parliamentary boundary shake-up taking place across the country ahead of the next election, which is likely to be held in 2024.

Ms Jenkyns’ Morley and Outwood seat is one of those being abolished, with Morley now grouped with parts of west and south Leeds to form the new seat.

The Leeds West and Pudsey seats are effectively being merged to create a new constituency, while Headingley will be added to the Leeds Central constituency.

