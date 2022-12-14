Royal Mail workers in Leeds began a 48-hour strike today in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
It comes as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union began their latest strike, whilst physiotherapists in England and Wales also voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay and working conditions, in a move announced by the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy.
Royal Mail staff across the country, including at the busy Leeds Mail Centre, mounted picket lines outside sorting and delivery offices. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Royal Mail have held talks in recent weeks but the row remains deadlocked.
Here are pictures from the Leeds Mail Centre, Stourton, as the industrial action began.
1. Royal Mail strikes
Workers began a 48-hour strike today in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
2. Royal Mail strikes
CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Royal Mail bosses are risking a Christmas meltdown because of their stubborn refusal to treat their employees with respect. Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks...
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Royal Mail vehicles at Leeds Mail Centre in Leeds, as Royal Mail workers go on strike in the increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022.
"But they know their value, and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families.This can be resolved if Royal Mail begin treating their workers with respect, and meet with the union to resolve this dispute."
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Royal Mail strike
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The CWU is striking at our busiest time, deliberately holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country. We are doing everything we can to deliver Christmas for our customers, and would like to thank the increasing number of posties returning to work each strike day, temporary workers and managers from across the business who are helping to keep the mail moving...
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire