New robot delivery services could be seen in the city after a trial of the project helped reduce car journeys.

Households in parts of north and east Leeds can already have Co-op groceries dropped off by wheeled buggies.

Robots on the streets of Leeds (image: Will Smart) | Will Smart

A council report said robots have since travelled 36,000 miles in the city, saving around 6,000kg of carbon dioxide (CO2).

It said: “This is equivalent to reducing around 22,046 single occupancy car miles, cutting local vehicle emissions.”

Now new pilots could be launched in partnership with the University of Leeds and logistics firm Evri.

The report said: “The expansion of the Starship trial service in areas throughout Leeds has been approved to support future growth in this sector over the next few years.

“The transport strategy team is initiating talks with potential providers to explore support for upcoming trials.”

Starship has said an average robot delivery uses as much energy as boiling the kettle for a single cup of tea.

An update on the scheme was presented to the council’s Infrastructure, Investment and Inclusive Growth scrutiny board on Wednesday.

Board member Ryan Stephenson, Conservative councillor for Harewood, wondered if the robots could have a negative economic impact on retailers.

He told the meeting: “You can’t do your weekly shop in them. I suspect people are sat on their couches, ordering pasties and a bottle of pop, and paying extra for the privilege.

“What they are not doing is going to the shop and supermarket, and while they are there calling at the other shops and the high street and spending.”

Co-op stores in Adel, Tinshill, Kippax and Swarcliffe are involved in the Starship scheme.

Councillors were told it was still at the trial stage because the government did not yet allow robots to permanently use public highways.