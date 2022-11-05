The Roundhay, which sits on the junction between Roundhay Road and Ravenscar Avenue in Oakwood, wants to stay open until 1.30am on Friday and Saturday nights and 12.30am the rest of the week. It means it would stay open 90 minutes later than at present.

Last orders would be 30 minutes before the venue closes for the night, under the terms of the application that it has submitted to Leeds City Council.

The pub, owned by brewing giants Greene King, has also asked for a number of conditions on its current licence to be removed, including one which prevents them from using loudspeakers outside. They want permission to play background music past 9pm and to allow children to stay beyond 10pm as well.

The Roundhay wants to extend its opening hours. Picture: Google