Leeds planning round-up: banking hub, crematorium and roadworks in pipeline

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Leeds to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

1. Yeadon Banking Hub – 47 High Street Yeadon Leeds LS19 7SP

Submitted by: Cash Access UK

The proposal: Repairs, renovation, and internal fit-out for use as a banking hub (25/04433/FU)

Why it matters: Banking hubs provide residents with face-to-face banking services that may be harder to access as more and more high street banks are closing for business.

What happens next: Comments on the plans should be submitted by Friday, September 5. A determination deadline is set for Friday, September 26.

2. Change of use from class E to use as a cafe bar - Headingley Lane, Headingley LS6

Submitted by: Hyde Bar Ltd

The proposal: Convert the former Rent Inc. letting agent’s office into a cafe bar. (25/04160/FU)

Why it’s of interest: A new cafe in a popular student area.

3. Erection of crematorium and natural burial ground - land off Wakefield Road, Oulton

Crematoria Management Limited has submitted a change of use application (25/04228/FU) for a vacant agricultural field off Wakefield Road to be used for a new crematorium and natural burial ground with associated access, car park, and landscaping works.

4. M62 motorway, Junction 28, Tingley - Temporary Prohibition of Traffic order

A Temporary Prohibition of Traffic order has been issued on the M62 near Junction 28 to enable gas replacement works to be carried out safely.

Work is expected to start on Tuesday, September 11, and will last for six nights (or until completed), taking place between 8pm and 6am.

During works, the M62 westbound entry slip road at Junction 28 (Tingley) will be closed, with diversions clearly signed and available.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].