Leeds planning roundup: This week's standout applications, from increased live music capacity to retirement homes
Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.
1. Proposed Retirement Living Apartments & Open Market Cottage – Land at Westgate, Otley
- Submitted by: Churchill Living Ltd.
- The proposal: The planning application proposes the construction of 29 retirement apartments including communal facilities, access, parking and landscaping on vacant land off Westgate in Otley. Plans also include a cottage designated for the open market.
- Why it matters: New, improved retirement apartments on unused land.
- What happens next: The proposal is open for comments until Monday, September 1, 2025.
2. Café Sorella, 128 Street Lane - New Premises Licence
- Submitted by: Susan Doyle
- The proposal: The applicant has submitted an application for a premises licence for a new restaurant in Gildersome.
- Why it’s of interest: The licence sought would permit sales of alcohol Monday to Sunday, 11am to 11pm.
3. Leeds Cricket, Football and Athletic Company Limited - St Michael's Lane - Variation to Premises Licence
Leeds Cricket, Football and Athletic Company Ltd applied for a variation of a premises licence. The proposed variation is to increase the capacity of the premises licence for live music events to 26,000 spectators per event, while maintaining the capacity for boxing and wrestling events at 19,999 per event.
4. Leeds Area (Multiple Streets & Roads) - Various Traffic Regulations
Temporary Prohibition of Traffic orders are in place at Ninelands Lane, Derwent Avenue & Long Meadows in Garforth, Armley Grange Drive in Armley, Killingbeck Drive, Seacroft, Waterloo Street in Hunslet, and Quakers Lane, Batter Lane, Canada Drive and Hill Crescent in Rawdon.
How to have your say
Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via the Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.
Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.