A Leeds MP who has brushed shoulders with Sir David Attenborough and has a track record of fighting for eco-friendly causes has been named the new Climate Secretary

Leeds North West MP Katie White has been appointed the country’s new Climate Minister following the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle over the weekend.

She said she was “over the moon” with the appointment, adding: “It is a huge responsibility, but also a real privilege.

“Tackling the climate crisis is not just about policy papers and targets, it is about protecting the places we love, supporting people today, and making sure future generations can thrive.”

White, who grew up in Adel, spent more than two decades campaigning to tackle climate change before she was voted in as an MP last year.

Leeds North West MP Katie White meets with Sir David Attenborough in Parliament. | Katie White MP

She co-led the campaign at Friends of the Earth that delivered the UK’s pioneering Climate Change Act in 2008, the first law in the world to set a legally binding, long-term framework for cutting carbon emissions.

The following year, in 2009, she worked with the UK Government to prepare for the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen (COP15) before later serving in the newly created Department of Energy and Climate Change to help shape domestic and international climate policy.

White has also led global advocacy work with Friends of the Earth and WWF, earning an OBE in 2013 for her services to climate action.

She has also become acquainted with the country’s most trusted voice on climate and the environment after welcoming Sir David Attenborough to Parliament to host a private screening of his latest Ocean documentary.

White also received support from Attenborough in her campaign to ban bottom trawling of oceans.

White said: “The challenges we face are serious, but there is also real hope. We have world-class scientists, businesses that want to innovate, and people across the country who are already making changes in their daily lives. That gives us something to build on.

“Here in Yorkshire, people care deeply about the countryside, the rivers, and the towns we call home. From Otley Chevin to the Dales, there is a real pride in protecting what we have and passing it on in better shape. I want those values to guide me in this role and to make sure our region’s voice is heard at the heart of government.”

The new-look cabinet held its first meeting today (Tuesday) and saw Starmer outline that their number one priority had to be a drive for economic growth to improve public services and the living standards of working people.