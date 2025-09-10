Leeds McDonald’s drive-thru gets green light for new EV chargers

The Killingbeck branch on York Road in Leeds. | Gary Longbottom

A Leeds McDonald’s drive-thru will help plug a shortage of electric vehicle chargers after approval was given to install the equipment.

The fast food chain’s Killingbeck branch will get two rapid charging bays following a successful planning application.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging firm InstaVolt applied to Leeds City Council to install the equipment at the site on Killingbeck Drive, off York Road.

The company said there was a growing need for EV charging ahead of a planned ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

A planning report said: “There is a real economic urgency to proposals such as this.

“Demand is already outstripping supply because the roll out of EV infrastructure has been too slow, according to the government’s EV Strategy.”

InstaVolt said drivers could pay by contactless card or by downloading a smartphone app.

Its report said: “One hundred per cent of the electricity delivered to drivers on the InstaVolt network is from certified renewable sources.”

A council planning officer’s report said new EV stations in the McDonald’s car park would help cut carbon emissions in the city.

The equipment would not harm road safety at the site, near an Asda supermarket and petrol station.

The report said: “Weight is also given in favour of the EV charging points as they facilitate the use of sustainable vehicles.

“Given the council’s climate change emergency declaration, it is considered that the development helps tackle climate change and air pollution issues in the city.”