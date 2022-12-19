News you can trust since 1890
Leeds man found dead inside house after police called to Menston

Police have confirmed they found a man dead in Leeds.

By Richard Beecham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A statement from West Yorkshire Police insisted that there were no suspicious circumstances around the death of the man, who was found in the Menston area just before 10pm on Sunday night.

The statement said: “At 9.57pm yesterday, police were called to an address in Jackson Walk, Menston, where a man had been found dead.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

The incident took place in Jackson Walk, Menston.
