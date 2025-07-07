Leeds City Council has launched a consultation seeking the views of people and businesses as it prepares to update its Local Plan.

The Leeds Local Plan provides the legal framework for the authority's vision and strategy for sustainable growth until 2042. It guides how land across Leeds is used and developed, and influences planning decisions in order to ensure the city grows and meets the needs of the community and the environment.

To help form the updated Plan, the council is asking the public to provide feedback in shaping the future of the city. Authorities are looking for opinions on the visions and aims of the new Local Plan as well as the the key issues that it needs to address, such as homes, schools, workplaces, green spaces, waste management, carbon reduction and infrastructure.

Leeds City Council is asking the public for their views on the future of the city. | Adobe Stock

Residents and businesses are also asked to have their say on where new developments should take place across the entire district.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy council leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said it is vital to ensure that the right developments and services happen in the right places, while also giving the people of Leeds a voice in planning its future.

He said: "The opinions of people and businesses are hugely important in planning a sustainable future for our city, and this consultation is a real opportunity to have your say and tell us what you think Leeds and the surrounding district should be like by 2042.

"The consultation has been designed to be as easy as possible to complete online, or if you prefer, come and speak to us, ask any questions, and share your thoughts at one of the in-person events.

"Your feedback is vital to making Leeds the best city possible and I encourage everyone to get involved."

Starting today (July 7), the Leeds Local Plan consultation will be open for 10 weeks until Monday, September 15. On the consultation portal found here , you can read the draft Local Plan, explore supporting documents and see potential sites that have been suggested for development.

You can also submit your feedback as well as find information about the 13 events held across the district, where residents and businesses can share their thoughts in person.