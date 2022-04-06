Leeds local elections 2022: See who is standing to be on Leeds City Council in your area

The list of those standing to become councillors in the elections on Thursday, May 5 has been published today and can be seen here.

For anyone wishing to vote in the election who is not currently registered or has moved home, visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and registered before the deadline on Thursday 14 April.

Civic Hall is the destination for all elected councillors.

Another option available is to vote by proxy, which can be applied for via www.leeds.gov.uk/elections. The deadline for applications to vote by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday, April 26.

For those wishing to vote in person at polling stations, all necessary Covid-19 precaution measures will be taken to ensure it can be done so safely.