The ambitious proposals would have allowed the council to deliver on the government’s levelling up agenda building on the Morley town deal and connecting West Leeds funding through investment in parks, transport infrastructure, high streets, and local economies.

Meanwhile the West Yorkshire Combined Authority submitted a Bus Enhancement Package bid.

The Government’s Department for Levelling Up promised that the latest round of funding would deliver much-needed economic growth and new jobs to communities across the country, as the Prime Minister promised to "build a future of optimism".

Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Government said that £2.1bn in funding had been split between £672m to develop better transport links, £821 million for community regeneration, and £594 million to go towards restoring local heritage sites.

The Prime Minister's own Richmond constituency in Yorkshire is receiving £19m in funding, with money going to Catterick Garrison to regenerate the town centre.

Unfortunately only one of the seven Leeds bids was successful, prompting angry responses from council leaders.

Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: “This is incredibly disappointing as we put enormous effort into high-quality, well-constructed bids with an imaginative approach to linking up existing funding and opportunities in a way that would benefit the whole of Leeds.

Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

“We will be seeking urgent feedback from ministers for the reason why they rejected all six bids. This comes after much needed rail projects for Leeds were scrapped in 2021 under the Integrated Rail Plan."

Here are the winners and losers of the Leeds bid.

Winner – Bus Enhancement Package bid

West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Bus Enhancement Package bid was among the projects to win the Government's approval, securing £41,248,832 in funding.

The huge investment will deliver improvements to bus services across the county, including in Leeds. Improvements will include safer and more accessible bus stops and bus stations, and better highways to improve journey times.

“I’m pleased that we’ve received £41m to continue improving West Yorkshire’s bus network, but it’s incredibly disappointing that no other local community was successful in their bid, despite investing huge amounts of hope, time and energy.“Forcing local areas to compete against each other for funds in this way cannot be the way we level up. In West Yorkshire, our ambition is our strength – it shouldn’t be another area’s weakness.

Loser – Leeds West: Armley parks and Town Street

The bid, which proposed significant improvements to Armley’s parks and Town Street, has been rejected despite hard work by Labour Councillors, Rachel Reeves MP and Leeds City Council to secure vital funding to improve community assets.

Rachel Reeves, Leeds West MP said: "The government’s Levelling Up Fund is in chaos. Not even five per cent of the first round of funding has made it to communities who were promised 15 months ago, and in the second round places like Armley have been ignored entirely.

"After 13 years of Conservative rule, hardworking communities including Armley are still paying a Tory premium. Labour has set out plans for the biggest ever transfer of power out of Westminster, so local leaders can harness the skills and assets in their area to drive growth, and all people in all parts of Britain are given the backing to make a contribution."

Loser – East Leeds: Fearnville Leisure Centre revamp

Redevelopment of the existing Fearnville Leisure Centre into a 6000 m² wellbeing centre formed the focus of the bid in Leeds East, allowing for the revitalisation of a rapidly deteriorating facility to serve some of the most deprived communities in Leeds.

Unfortunately this bid was also rejected with Leeds East MP Richard Burgon raising the issue in Parliament this morning.

He said: “It's another kick in the teeth for the people of Leeds from this Conservative government. After cuts to Leeds City Council's funding totalling £2 billion since 2010, we’ve seen the rejection yet again of the bid in my constituency for the Fearnville Sports Centre as part of the rejection of all six bids in Leeds.

“That’s zero pounds for Leeds, whilst up the road in the Prime Minister's wealthy rural constituency, there’s £19 million for him. Isn't it the case that what this is really about isn't levelling up? What this is about is Tory favouritism and the Tories looking after their own. Leeds deserves far better.”

Loser – Leeds Central: Holbeck transformation

In Leeds Central, the bid aimed to deliver transformative change in Holbeck that would renew essential local infrastructure, transform the local community centre, deliver high quality public realm and green space enhancements, and deliver green retrofit property repairs.

Loser – Elmet and Rothwell: RSPB St Aidan’s nature reserve

The Elmet and Rothwell bid aimed to deliver a series of linked habits in a coherent connected corridor activating the River Aire. This included the creation of a much needed new visitor welcome building at the RSPB St Aidan’s nature reserve.

Loser – North West Leeds: Employment hub site

The North West Leeds bid centred on transport infrastructure to accelerate the delivery of and unlock the benefits of the 90 acre North West Leeds employment hub site.

Loser – North East Leeds: New Park & Ride