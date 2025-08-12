Leeds leisure centre membership fees to jump by £3 a month as council tackles £100m budget shortfall
Monthly fees for being an Active Leeds member will increase by £3 per month to £28.95 from September.
Leeds City Council, which must save more than £100m this financial year, said it would bring pricing into line with other councils.
Junior pricing will not increase and there will no longer be a requirement to commit to a 12 month contract.
They said: “The last few years have also seen substantial investment into several of our leisure centres.
“This has brought new hi-tech equipment into our facilities as well as improved studio spaces and online classes.”
The council said it currently had more than 30,000 leisure centre memberships, the highest ever, and junior membership had increased since the Covid pandemic.
Standard membership pricing will increase from the current rate of £25.95 per month.
The spokesperson said: “Alongside this, we have removed the 12-month contract requirement which gives members a saving and greater flexibility without any long-term commitment as we appreciate the financial situation people are facing.”
The council said reduced fees were in place for people with health conditions and those claiming some benefits.
The spokesperson said: “The council continues to face significant financial challenges.
“We aim to meet those challenges while continuing to invest in our facilities to maintain an exceptional offer to our users at a time when other local authorities are making the difficult decision to close leisure centres.”