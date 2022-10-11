Leeds Labour councillor Neil Walshaw standing down after 12 years says it has been 'an honour and a privilege'
One of the most prominent Labour councillors in Leeds will stand down next year, saying he has been “privileged” to serve the city in public office.
Neil Walshaw has represented the city’s Headingley and Hyde Park ward since 2011, during which time he has been a vocal figure on planning and climate change issues.
Coun Walshaw’s seat is due to be contested at the local elections next May, with the party having already selected a new candidate to fight for the ward.
Speaking on Monday, Coun Walshaw said: “Twelve years, I think, is a good shift in public service. It’s been great. I love politics and I love representing the people of Headingley and Hyde Park. But the way we do politics, especially now, is very full on and it’s a 24/7 job.
“I think it’s time for me to move onto pastures new and something a bit more family-friendly.”
Coun Walshaw said he was particularly proud of his work in helping to make the council greener. He was the chair of the council’s climate change advisory committee from 2019 until earlier this year, during which the time dozens of public buildings in Leeds were upgraded and redeveloped to vastly reduce their carbon emissions.
He added: “I would recommend standing for public office to anybody. It’s something brilliant and I do wish more people would do it. It’s a privilege and an honour.”
The Labour Party has selected Nik Rutherford as its candidate to contest the vacant seat next May.
In a post on social media, Mr Rutherford said: “I’m delighted and proud to be the Labour candidate for the upcoming local elections. This area is my home and I am looking forward to working with everyone in our community to find creative and energetic solutions to our shared challenges.”