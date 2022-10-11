Coun Walshaw’s seat is due to be contested at the local elections next May, with the party having already selected a new candidate to fight for the ward.

Speaking on Monday, Coun Walshaw said: “Twelve years, I think, is a good shift in public service. It’s been great. I love politics and I love representing the people of Headingley and Hyde Park. But the way we do politics, especially now, is very full on and it’s a 24/7 job.

Coun Neil Walshaw in May 2019 when he was re-elected to serve Headingley and Hyde Park for another term. Picture: Steve Riding

“I think it’s time for me to move onto pastures new and something a bit more family-friendly.”

Coun Walshaw said he was particularly proud of his work in helping to make the council greener. He was the chair of the council’s climate change advisory committee from 2019 until earlier this year, during which the time dozens of public buildings in Leeds were upgraded and redeveloped to vastly reduce their carbon emissions.

He added: “I would recommend standing for public office to anybody. It’s something brilliant and I do wish more people would do it. It’s a privilege and an honour.”

The Labour Party has selected Nik Rutherford as its candidate to contest the vacant seat next May.

