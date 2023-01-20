The application for the repair, conservation and refurbishment works to be carried out on the 1875 Blockshops area has been submitted by Leeds City Council and is now open to the public. The work would include installing a new roof, structural strengthening, drainage repairs and the installation of new canopies, shopfronts and timber staircases in the Vicar Lane market.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “This application is for approval to carry out the second phase of renovation works on the 1875 Blockshops area of the market. Phase one began in March last year with good progress being made, so if approved we can move on to the second phase later this year.

"This work once completed will revitalise and restore the most historic section of Leeds Kirkgate Market, offering fully modern units for let and resolving issues regarding the roof and drainage. These improvements represent a significant further investment in the market, as part of the council’s continued commitment to supporting the vital and unique role the market plays at the heart of our city centre.”

An artist's impression of what the completed works could look like at Leeds Kirkgate Market

The 1875 Blockshops are the oldest surviving structures within the Kirkgate Market complex.

The application’s design, access and heritage statement, which includes an artist’s impression of the work, states: “Kirkgate Market is a major icon and key commercial complex for the City of Leeds and is a unique and nationally important Grade I listed building. The Blockshop structures are a key part of this complex and an important part of its historic development. This project’s benefit to the property and the wider city goes much further. By carrying out these important works these buildings will be conserved for future generations and will tie in with the ongoing support of small businesses within the city centre.”

The application comes as the council considers bringing an innovative food and drink venue to part of the outdoor market site.

To view the application on the plans for the indoor market or submit a comment – the deadline for which is on February 24 – visit the planning section of the council’s website and use the reference code 22/08334/LI.

