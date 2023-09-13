Plans for a new hotel near iconic landmarks in Leeds city centre have reached a new important milestone.

Leeds City Council confirmed initial details of the proposed construction of a new hotel development at Leeds Kirkgate Market on the George Street side earlier this year.

Now, following a community consultation, a full planning application has been submitted to the council for approval.

Plans for a new hotel on George Street opposite Leeds Kirkgate Market has been submitted to the council. Picture by Leeds City Council

If approved, the work could start next year on the new development, which includes the demolition of the current buildings and the construction of the new hotel that, according to the council, would "add even more vibrancy and vitality to a part of the city centre transformed in recent times by widespread regeneration activity”.

The project is also seen as a way of driving more shoppers to the area, which is already attracting more than 400,000 visitors a month on the back of a multi-million pound investment programme.

The development would replace a number of vacant low-rise buildings on George Street currently owned by the council.

Filling the top five floors of the new six-storey building, the hotel would be providing around 140 rooms as well as a bar and restaurant for guests. On the ground floor would be a number of commercial units and a “state-of-the-art” council-run gym.

The hotel would sit right next to John Lewis and Kirkgate Market, just a stone's throw from Leeds Bus station. Picture by Leeds City Council

It would also sit close to iconic Leeds landmark locations such as Victoria Gate, Leeds Playhouse and the Leeds City College Quarry Hills campus, just a stone's throw away from the bus station.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “We’re determined to do everything we can to deliver a bright and busy future for Leeds Kirkgate Market while also driving forward the regeneration of the surrounding area.

“These hotel proposals are designed to help us achieve that twin aim, and we have been encouraged by the response we have had to them over the last few months.