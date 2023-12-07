Leeds homes: Plans for 300 affordable houses across Seacroft, Gipton and Saxton Lane set for approval
The proposals will see new high-quality properties for rent built on brownfield sites across the city. Up to 88 new homes will be built in Seacroft and Gipton, in east Leeds, while 204 rented homes are earmarked for Saxton Lane, in Leeds city centre.
The homes will benefit from a range of measures that will help tenants save money on energy bills, such as through heat pumps.
A full meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will consider the plans today (Thursday December 7).
Funding for the new homes is part of a wider £89 million Brownfield Housing Fund devolved to the region from the Government.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "Everyone should have access to a safe and secure place to call home, so I’m delighted we’re able to bring forward plans for hundreds of new homes in Leeds.
“These schemes would be an important step forward in our mission to build a brighter, more vibrant West Yorkshire works that for all.
“However, the Government must now provide the flexibility we need to make better use of disused land and buildings so that we can deliver thousands more homes right across the region.”