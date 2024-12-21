Experts appointed to demolish Leeds high-rise towerblocks in Moor Allerton and Gipton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council is to press ahead with knocking down five tower blocks after demolition experts were appointed.

Consultancy firm Ridge and Partners will advise Leeds City Council on the blocks of flats in Moor Allerton and Gipton.

Three blocks at Alderton Heights, along with Gipton East and West, are planned for demolition.

Alderton Heights in Alwoodley. PIC: Google

A council report said: “Before procurement of a demolition contractor can begin, a safe method of demolishing each high-rise housing block that has regard to local circumstances must be produced.”

In 2022 the council decided the Large Panel System blocks – a total of 300 homes – should be demolished in to make way for future housing development.

People living in the blocks are being rehoused by the local authority. The report said the two Gipton sites were expected to be empty by July next year and Alderton Heights by October 2025.

The contract with Ridge and Partners was expected to begin in January and run until the demolitions are complete in 2027.

The report said: “Working to empty and then demolish these tower blocks will enable the council to replace the existing housing stock, that has exceeded its design life, with new modern, energy efficient quality housing, in buildings with a 60-plus year life expectancy. ”

Appointing the contractor would ensure the demolitions were not delayed, which could lead to vandalism at the sites, the report said.

Moving tenants out would help provide people with more suitable homes.

The report said: “For many residents a new home will have a positive impact on their health and well-being.

“A number of residents are living in flats which are not meeting expectations for quality homes.”