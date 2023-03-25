News you can trust since 1890
Leeds For Europe: The best photos from the ‘Day for Rejoin’ EU protest in Briggate

Campaigners from across the country joined forces in Leeds city centre today (25 March) as part of a national call to rejoin the EU.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 25th Mar 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 17:57 GMT

The protest was one of more than 30 events taking place in Britain – plus two in Spain – on what was dubbed a ‘Day for Rejoin’. The Leeds demonstration was organised by the city’s pro-EU campaign group, Leeds for Europe, who also hosted several talks outside Leeds Art Gallery in the afternoon.

Chair of the group Richard Wilson said: “The tide of public opinion has clearly turned against Brexit and for a long time now a majority have wanted to put Brexit behind us. Indeed, many of those who did vote Leave in 2016 have seen through all the lies uttered then and still muttered now by political charlatans – and agree we’ll be better off the sooner Britain gets to consign Brexit to an unfortunate hiccup in our nation’s history.”

Take a look at some of the photo highlight’s from today’s march below.

Campaigners from as far away as Wales headed to Leeds city centre today as part of a national call to rejoin the European Union.

Leeds For Europe

Campaigners from as far away as Wales headed to Leeds city centre today as part of a national call to rejoin the European Union. Photo: steve ridin

The protest was one of more than 30 events taking place in Britain – plus two in Spain – on what was dubbed a “Day for Rejoin”. Pictured here is Steve Bray.

Leeds For Europe

The protest was one of more than 30 events taking place in Britain – plus two in Spain – on what was dubbed a "Day for Rejoin". Pictured here is Steve Bray. Photo: steve ridin

The march began in Briggate at noon. It was followed by speeches at a rally outside Leeds Art Gallery.

Leeds For Europe

The march began in Briggate at noon. It was followed by speeches at a rally outside Leeds Art Gallery. Photo: steve ridin

Organising the Leeds demonstration was the city’s pro-EU campaign group, Leeds for Europe.

Leeds for Europe

Organising the Leeds demonstration was the city's pro-EU campaign group, Leeds for Europe. Photo: steve ridin

LeedsEuropeBritainBrexitSpain