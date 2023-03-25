The protest was one of more than 30 events taking place in Britain – plus two in Spain – on what was dubbed a ‘Day for Rejoin’ . The Leeds demonstration was organised by the city’s pro-EU campaign group, Leeds for Europe , who also hosted several talks outside Leeds Art Gallery in the afternoon.

Chair of the group Richard Wilson said: “The tide of public opinion has clearly turned against Brexit and for a long time now a majority have wanted to put Brexit behind us. Indeed, many of those who did vote Leave in 2016 have seen through all the lies uttered then and still muttered now by political charlatans – and agree we’ll be better off the sooner Britain gets to consign Brexit to an unfortunate hiccup in our nation’s history.”