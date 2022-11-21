Exceeding ten thousand signatures means Leeds for Europe’s petition will get a response from the Government. If it reaches 100,000 then it will be considered for a parliamentary debate.

The petition was the idea of Peter Packham, 63, a retired pensions manager from Moortown. Mr Packham is Leeds for Europe’s Treasurer and runs its 43,000-follower Facebook page.

Mr Packham’s petition calls for the Government to hold a public inquiry into the impact of Brexit “free from ideology and the opinions of vested interests”.

Leeds For Europe march.

Mr Packham said: “What we were sold as part of the referendum campaign and what we got are entirely different. Outside of politics, such duplicity might be judged fraudulent. But our politicians, their opaquely funded supporters and parts of our national press get to work to much different standards of honesty than the rest of us.”

The petition was only published on the UK Parliament website late on Friday 18 November. It reached 10,000 signatures on Sunday. By Monday morning, the figure was over 30,000.

Mr Packham said: “I am obviously delighted at all the support the petition has so far attracted – but not surprised. It does feel as if Brexit opposition has really turned a corner in recent months, with demands to Rejoin the European Union getting louder, and more difficult for those at the top to dismiss. A public inquiry forcing them to be honest, face greater scrutiny and listen to the harm they’ve caused our country can only be a good thing.”