Leeds Festival: Traffic problems among residents' concerns to be discussed by new group

Crowds on day three of this year's Leeds Festival. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography.

Leeds City Council's Conservative Group said traffic difficulties were reported in 2019 and again at this year's festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Conservative Group said this year's issues included difficulties with road closures in Aberford and other closures being ignored in local villages.

Leeds City Council's outer north east community committee agreed to form a new working group, which will be co-chaired by Coun Matthew Robinson (Cons/Harewood) and Coun Norma Harrington (Cons/Wetherby).

The committee will look to address the concerns of residents who experienced problems during the Leeds Festival.

oun Matthew Robinson said: “We want to work with Festival Republic and Leeds City Council to improve matters for residents.

"The festival is welcomed by many people who enjoy that weekend but for others it causes difficulties.

"We want to understand what’s working well and where there are problems we need to get to the bottom of that to ensure things run smoothly on and off site."

"I received more emails and messages than ever before about problems, but also a number of people who enjoy the festival and live music.

"Some of the problems this year I think can be solved quickly, others are going to need more engagement and thinking.”

Coun Norma Harrington, who is chairperson of the outer north east community committee, said: “We want to ensure residents’ concerns are heard and allow adequate time to plan and make changes for 2022.

"As a councillor I want to ensure events in our area run smoothly and the best way to do that is early engagement with residents, better communication and clarity in the decisions for the public”.

The Conservative Group said parish councils in the Harewood and Wetherby wards will be asked to nominate representatives to "discuss the issues and develop engagement and dialogue" with festival organisers and Leeds City Council.