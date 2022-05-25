Coun Bob Gettings, who represents the Morley North ward, will take on Leeds City Council's most senior civic role at the meeting on Thursday.

He will replace Labour councillor Asghar Khan, who has done the job for the last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Bob Gettings will be formally elected as Lord Mayor of Leeds at the council's annual general meeting this week. Picture: Steve Riding

The role is purely ceremonial and does not grant any powers beyond those that any councillor usually holds.

Duties include chairing full council meetings, raising money for charity and being an ambassador for Leeds at public events.

Coun Gettings will be the city’s 128th Lord Mayor and only the second Morley Borough Independent (MBI) councillor to hold the title, with the first being Judith Elliott in 2009/10.