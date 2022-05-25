Coun Bob Gettings, who represents the Morley North ward, will take on Leeds City Council's most senior civic role at the meeting on Thursday.
He will replace Labour councillor Asghar Khan, who has done the job for the last year.
The role is purely ceremonial and does not grant any powers beyond those that any councillor usually holds.
Duties include chairing full council meetings, raising money for charity and being an ambassador for Leeds at public events.
Coun Gettings will be the city’s 128th Lord Mayor and only the second Morley Borough Independent (MBI) councillor to hold the title, with the first being Judith Elliott in 2009/10.
Coun Gettings was re-elected to represent Morley North earlier this month, retaining his seat with a majority of nearly 1,800 votes.