Leeds Council to go ahead with sale of U1 Lord Mayor car number plate worth estimated £500,000

Leeds City Council is set to go ahead with the sale of the Lord Mayor’s official car number plate.

The cash-strapped council has decided to proceed with selling the asset, thought to be worth £500,000.

The civic plate, which bears the number U1, has been owned by the authority for around 120 years.

The U-1 number plate, as seen on a previous car used by the Lord Mayor of Leeds.

Calls have been made for a public consultation on the proposed sale, which would help the Labour-controlled council plug a multi-million pound budget gap.

A council report said: “Advice was taken from relevant officers as to whether wider public consultation was necessary.

“Their view was that it was not required given the public impact of any decision would be very low.”

The report said the Lord Mayor, council leader and chief executive were among those asked for their views on the sale.

Alan Lamb, leader of the city’s Conservative group, called for a wider public consultation, citing the plate’s historical significance.

The council said decisions to sell assets were not taken lightly.

The report said: “The proposal would enable the net proceeds of the disposal to be used to contribute positively to the substantial, long standing and on-going financial challenge the council is facing.

“Formal consultation has taken place with those persons that have the most direct interest in the proposal to dispose of the Cherished Plate, including the most appropriate members of the executive board.”

The sale is classed as a “key decision” by the council, with a financial impact of more than £500,000.

The report said: “Research indicates that the value of the U1 plate may be substantial and potentially may exceed the key decision threshold.