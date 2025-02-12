The upkeep of parks around Leeds is set to be boosted with a £275,000 fleet of new mowers.

Leeds City Council has agreed a contract to buy 15 tractor-mounted mowers for green space improvements.

A council report said the machinery would replace ageing equipment currently used by the parks service.

Members of the public and office workers, enjoying the sun in Park Square, Leeds. | James Hardisty

It said: “Continuing to use old, worn machinery which may become unsafe to use would present an unacceptable safety risk to employees.

“The procurement of the machines ensures that the parks and green spaces are well maintained for the health and well-being of people.”

Following a tendering exercise, a contract worth £275,400 was awarded to GGM Group Ltd for the supply of the roller mowers.

Cash was allocated from the authority’s capital budget.

The report said: “An open and transparent process has been followed.

“If the service is unable to procure this specialist equipment there would be a detrimental impact on the quality of the service provided.”