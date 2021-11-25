Leeds council to discuss plans for a separate waste bin for food

People in Leeds could soon find themselves with a separate bin for food waste according to recent Government plans.

It follows an announcement from central Government in mid-October that it would make £295m of funding available to councils to help prepare for the introduction of free separate food waste collections for all households by 2025.

But Leeds City Council has claimed “critical detail” is still missing from the Government’s plans as to how and when the funding will be allocated to local councils, and how the food waste may be collected.

A report by council officers will introduce the first evidence-gathering session of an inquiry into the future of the city’s waste services at a meeting next week.

It added: “A key issue is funding for new services, as this agenda develops in 2021 and beyond more clarity may also emerge on funding and timescales which would be helpful to the council but could also offer scrutiny an opportunity to be involved in the process predecision in terms of developing and delivering additional recycling services in Leeds.

“The recently announced Government consultation offers some initial information on this in terms of materials to be recycled by local authorities and possible additional funding though it is recognised that a significant limitation is that currently funding levels are not confirmed.”

The report adds that other options could be looked at with regard to recycling, including a wider range of plastics, or even textiles.