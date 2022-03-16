However, if you don't pay by direct debit, it could be a little tricky. Here is our guide on how to claim your £150 council tax rebate next month.

So what's happening?

Back in February, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a council tax rebate of £150 for most UK households. This is designed, the Government says, to help with the costs of soaring energy bills for millions of households. Although it has been called a rebate, it will act more like a loan, and will be paid back via council tax bills next year when energy costs are expected to have settled down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council taxpayers in Leeds will get the payment automatically if they pay by direct debit.

Am I eligible?

You need to be a council taxpayer, living in a property classified in tax band A, B, C or D. It's only one payment per household and it goes to the person who pays the bill. To check which band your home is in, visit this website.

How do I get it?

The Government says the money will automatically go into the bank accounts of all council taxpayers who pay their bills via direct debit.

I don't pay by direct debit - what do I do?

You'll need to apply to Leeds City Council. Unfortunately the authority hasn't yet put the application forms online, but has insisted they will be available from April 4. The link will be uploaded to this web page, so it's probably worth bookmarking it.

How do I set up a direct debit?

If you are a Leeds City Council taxpayer, you can visit this web page to set up a direct debit.

A friend of mine doesn't have a bank account or use the internet - ​what can they do?

According to Leeds City Council, you can get help to fill in the online form at one of their community hubs from Monday, April 4.

They'll need to take their council tax account number with them, which can be found on their bill. They'll also need to take their bank details and a proof of identity.

I pay my council tax by direct debit - do I have to do anything?

No. It should go straight into your account.

When do we get the money?

The money is expected to be paid at some time in April, though no exact date has yet been confirmed by Government or the council.

Does this mean I can skip paying my council tax for a month?