Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A full council meeting on Wednesday, February 21, saw members giving approval to go ahead with proposals which are hoping to help meet the "unprecedented" financial challenges the authority is facing.

The council plans to end its lease of the site, which is owned by the Canal and River Trust. If the plans go ahead, the Trust confirmed the museum will permanently closed, as it can't afford to run the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst a final decision to end the lease has not yet been taken, the museum is set to provisionally close to the public as a Leeds Museums and Galleries attraction on April 1.

The proposed date of closure will have little impact on visitors, however, as the museum is currently open to the general public during weekends and school holidays only. During term times, only booked groups and school visits are allowed.

Thwaite Watermill will honour all existing booking until October this year, and Leeds City Council said it will continue to work closely with the site owners the Canal and River Trust and other stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proposed closure and surrender of the leave will be published as a key decision and subject to call-in by elected council members.

The council's lease of the site was due to end in 2030, and the proposal to end it early is projected to save the council in the region of £660,000 to £756,000 over the next five years.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council does not take any decisions affecting our visitor attractions lightly. However, the financial pressures we are now facing have forced us to look at options which would never have previously been considered.