Leeds council issue update on future of Thwaite Watermill as authority face 'unprecedented financial challenges'
A full council meeting on Wednesday, February 21, saw members giving approval to go ahead with proposals which are hoping to help meet the "unprecedented" financial challenges the authority is facing.
This included the proposal to end the council's lease at the Thwaite Watermill, which has been subject to public consultation - and could mean a permanent closure of the industrial museum.
Whilst a final decision to end the lease has not yet been taken, the museum is set to provisionally close to the public as a Leeds Museums and Galleries attraction on April 1.
The proposed date of closure will have little impact on visitors, however, as the museum is currently open to the general public during weekends and school holidays only. During term times, only booked groups and school visits are allowed.
Thwaite Watermill will honour all existing booking until October this year, and Leeds City Council said it will continue to work closely with the site owners the Canal and River Trust and other stakeholders.
A proposed closure and surrender of the leave will be published as a key decision and subject to call-in by elected council members.
The council's lease of the site was due to end in 2030, and the proposal to end it early is projected to save the council in the region of £660,000 to £756,000 over the next five years.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council does not take any decisions affecting our visitor attractions lightly. However, the financial pressures we are now facing have forced us to look at options which would never have previously been considered.
“Ending the lease on Thwaite allows us to balance the urgent and unavoidable need to make cost savings with continuing to provide a diverse, high quality, accessible experience for our visitors at Leeds Museums and Galleries’ other eight sites, all of which are owned by Leeds City Council."