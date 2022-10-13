A report, which was approved by Leeds City Council chiefs this month, claimed “repetitive tasks” and “low level customer requests” could be better carried out by “bots”, as the reduction of human error would make for a better experience.

While documents seen by the YEP do not make clear exactly which tasks could be automated in the future, they said work would start from next month to look into how this could be achieved.

As part of the work, the council is expected to appoint a “Chief Officer of Integrated Digital Service” (IDS) to approve the procurement of “Robotic Process Automation solutions” that will support work taking place to help the council get to grips with its finances.

Automated systems at Leeds council could soon be the norm. (stock image for illustrative purposes only) (Pic: PA)

The report said: “As part of the significant financial challenges being faced by the council, coupled with the drive to digitise and modernise services, there is an urgent need to exploit technology that will increase automation and streamline service delivery.

“Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions will save time and human effort as they automate the execution of repetitive tasks. RPA provides increased productivity and reduces errors. As RPA’s automated software robots are programmed more effectively, these bots can perform a greater number of routine tasks, extending our human staff resource even more.

"With more low-level customer requests handled automatically, those customers will have a better experience. Increased RPA across the authority will generate efficiencies to support the financial challenge by digitising and modernising the delivery of council services and back-office processes where these are currently heavily manual.

“Significant work has already taken place on identifying priority service areas, along with potential savings / income generation targets. However, additional capacity and expertise is required from an experienced supplier to move this work on at pace.

