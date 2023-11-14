Leeds Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns blasts Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in public vote of no confidence letter
Dame Andrea Jenkyns, who represents the Morley and Outwood constituency, accused Mr Sunak of "purging the centre-right from his cabinet" in the address to the chair of the 1922 Committee.
It followed the sacking of former home secretary Suella Braverman in a dramatic cabinet reshuffle yesterday (November 13).
Ms Jenkyns, who is the first to publicly announce she has submitted a vote of no confidence, said in her letter: "Enough is enough. If it wasn't bad enough that we have a party leader that the party members rejected, the polls demonstrate that the public reject him, and I am in full agreement. It is time for Rishi Sunak to go."
The Leeds politician, who received a DBE earlier this year, slammed the Prime Minister for his role in a mutiny that saw the ousting of Boris Johnson from the top job in 2022.
Her letter, posted to X [formerly Twitter], continued: "But then to purge the centre-right from his cabinet and then sack Suella who was the only person in the cabinet with the balls to speak the truth of the appalling state of our streets and a two-tier policing system that leaves Jewish community in fear for their lives and safety."
Ms Jenkyns comments came after Ms Braverman lost her ministerial role yesterday. The former home secretary had claimed in a controversial column for The Times that the Metropolitan Police were “playing favourites” when it came to cracking down on protests in London. She was replaced by James Cleverly MP in the reshuffle that also saw former Prime Minister David Cameron’s cabinet return, this time as Foreign Secretary.
Ms Jenkyns’ letter has ruffled feathers in Leeds.
Mark Sewards represents the Farnley and Wortley ward at Leeds City Council. Coun Sewards, who will stand as the Labour Party candidate at the next general election for a newly created Morley seat, said on X: “The Conservatives are not fit to govern. Andrea Jenkyns believes a 3rd unelected PM is the solution to the chaos they have caused. They just don’t get it.”