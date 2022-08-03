Nominations for the 2022 awards, which aim to highlight great contributions to the city's culture, environment and health, are being taken from the public.
Read More
Now in its sixth year, the awards ceremony offers a chance to say a special thank you to the groups and individuals who make Leeds a better place to live, visit and work.
Coun Mary Harland (Lab), Leeds City Council's executive member for communities, said: "The awards are a fantastic way of celebrating the fundamental and crucial work that individuals, groups, and organisations do, many of whom go up and beyond by selflessly volunteering to help others in our city.
"There are hundreds of unsung heroes who work tirelessly to make our city a fantastic place to live, work and visit."So, what are the Leeds Compassionate City Awards?The awards celebrate positive and kind-hearted work that individuals or organisations do every day to make Leeds a wonderful place to live.There are a total of nine awards categories to choose from.What are this year's categories?
1. Jo Cox Award - Somebody who has gone the extra mile to bring different communities together.2. Health and Well Being Award - An individual, organisation or project who has lent a helping hand in improving health and well being across the city.3. Diversity Project of the Year - An organisation or project that has made an exceptional contribution to diversity, equality and inclusion.4.Unsung Hero of the Year - An individual who has worked vigorously to support the most vulnerable people in their community.5. Community Organisation or Project of the Year - A community organisation or project which has benefitted people positively in its local community.6. Sport or Cultural Project of the year - A project or organisation which celebrated the sporting or cultural aspects of the city.7. Environmental Achievement Award - Someone who helps to improve the local environment.8. Humanitarian Award - A person who dedicates their time to fighting indifference, intolerance, and injustice.What are the nomination requirements?All activities a person has been nominated for must have taken place in the last 12 months in order to be eligible.Nominees must have carried out acts of kindness to people living in Leeds.If the organisation or project is council-commissioned or receives 50 per cent or more from the council, it is only eligible for the Council-Supported Project of the Year Award.You can't nominate someone who has won an award in the last two years.Self nominations will go unaccepted.When's the deadline?Nominations for the awards will close on Friday September 23.
The awards ceremony has been booked for the provisional date of Thursday December 1.
Visit the Leeds Compassionate City Awards website for more information on how to enter and the nomination criteria.