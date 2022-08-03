1. Jo Cox Award - Somebody who has gone the extra mile to bring different communities together.2. Health and Well Being Award - An individual, organisation or project who has lent a helping hand in improving health and well being across the city.3. Diversity Project of the Year - An organisation or project that has made an exceptional contribution to diversity, equality and inclusion.4.Unsung Hero of the Year - An individual who has worked vigorously to support the most vulnerable people in their community.5. Community Organisation or Project of the Year - A community organisation or project which has benefitted people positively in its local community.6. Sport or Cultural Project of the year - A project or organisation which celebrated the sporting or cultural aspects of the city.7. Environmental Achievement Award - Someone who helps to improve the local environment.8. Humanitarian Award - A person who dedicates their time to fighting indifference, intolerance, and injustice.What are the nomination requirements?All activities a person has been nominated for must have taken place in the last 12 months in order to be eligible.Nominees must have carried out acts of kindness to people living in Leeds.If the organisation or project is council-commissioned or receives 50 per cent or more from the council, it is only eligible for the Council-Supported Project of the Year Award.You can't nominate someone who has won an award in the last two years.Self nominations will go unaccepted.When's the deadline?Nominations for the awards will close on Friday September 23.