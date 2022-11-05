The event was held to drum up support for a mass demonstration in Sheffield next Saturday, as world leaders meet in Egypt for global climate talks.

Groups from The Yorkshire and Humber Climate Justice Coalition held the rally in Briggate from noon to 2pm. They handed out leaflets and heard speeches calling for more action to tackle climate injustice.

The demonstration was held to protest the government’s response to climate change, as well as the cost of living crisis and the soaring profits made by energy companies. The Yorkshire and Humber Climate Justice Coalition is a coalition of climate groups, trade unionists, and faith, community and youth groups from across the region.

Groups from The Yorkshire and Humber Climate Justice Coalition held the rally in Briggate (Photo: Steve Riding)

Climate justice activist Simon Moore said: “The climate emergency is a global issue but it’s something that people here in Leeds feel really strongly about. We’re keen to make sure that people are considering the impact that decisions they make in their everyday life can have on the climate and ecological emergency.

“But there’s a lot of work going on in Leeds and we’re trying to make sure that we can tackle these problems in a way that will help people in the challenges they face.”

There will be mass protests around the world on Saturday November 12.The Yorkshire and Humber Climate Justice Coalition will join groups from across the region at a demonstration in Sheffield, starting at noon at Barkers Pool outside Sheffield City Hall.

More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s UN climate talks at the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, which start tomorrow.

