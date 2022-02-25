In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a "full scale invasion" of Ukraine after weeks of diplomatic talks came to a standstill.

Ukrainians living across Leeds came together to show solidarity for family, friends and fellow countrymen back home who are reporting explosions near their homes and expectations for their regions to be occupied within hours.

Leeds Civic Hall to be lit up in Ukraine colours of blue and yellow in "symbolic gesture"

Members of the Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre say that while they "feel helpless" they will do all they can from Leeds to help and get involved.

In a joint statement to announce the lighting up of the Civic Hall, Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Asghar Khan and Leeds City Council Leader Councillor James Lewis said: “People in Leeds have been shocked and saddened at the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine.

"Leeds Civic Hall will be lit up in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow this evening and over the weekend in a symbolic gesture of our solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine and the vibrant and valued Ukrainian community in Leeds.”