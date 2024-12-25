Leeds City Square: Council set to install bollards to improve pedestrian safety and help with public events
Leeds City Council said more than £80,000 in government funding would pay for fixed bollards along part of the eastern side of the square.
It follows the pedestrianisation of the area, with improved cycle facilities and seating.
A council report said: “City Square is a key gateway to the city centre and is often the first experience visitors have of Leeds when arriving in the city.
“It is an important piece of city centre public realm which is enjoyed by residents, workers and visitors to the city.”
The council said the bollards would be installed along a 25-metre section of the kerb edge.
Funding for the project of up to £86,000 would come from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The report said: “This scheme will contribute to the protection of members of the public using City Square all year round.
“It will be delivered at no cost to Leeds City Council other than in city centre management staff time in progressing the scheme to the point of delivery.”
